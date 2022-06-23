Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Animal Health And Happiness At The Heart Of Brooklands Zoo

Thursday, 23 June 2022, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC’s Brooklands Zoo has once again received an international tick of approval for its excellence and commitment to positive animal welfare.

Senior Keeper Maxine Jenkins weighs one of Brooklands Zoo’s cotton-top tamarins

This is the third time in a row the zoo has been accredited by the Zoo Aquarium Association (ZAA), which represents zoos, aquariums, sanctuaries and wildlife parks across Australasia.

“ZAA does its reviews from the perspective of the animals – it’s a comprehensive approach and asks if the animal is having a fulfilling life of positive experiences,” says NPDC Brooklands Zoo Lead Eve Cozzi.

“That we’ve gained accreditation three times in a row is testament to all the hard work and dedication to animal welfare that our zoo team gives on a daily basis.”

ZAA accreditation is assessed every three years. Zoo staff conduct their own assessment of nutrition, environment, physical health, behaviour and mental state for each animal. A ZAA assessor follows that up with an on-site visit to verify what was reported.

Eve says each round of the three-yearly accreditation process has been slightly different as animal welfare science, technology and research evolves.

“Visitors can be assured that our care of the animals meets the latest standards of good animal welfare,” she says.

Fast facts:

  • Brooklands Zoo is owned and operated by New Plymouth District Council.
  • It has been a children’s favourite and a New Plymouth icon since it opened in 1965.
  • There are 29 species of native and exotic mammals, birds and reptiles at the zoo.
  • The zoo is an MPI (Ministry of Primary Industries) approved facility.
  • About 113,000 people visit Brooklands Zoo each year.

.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>


Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 