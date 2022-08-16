The Cancer Society Is Returning To Street Collecting This Daffodil Day

The Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day street collection is returning on 26 August. After a 2-year interruption due to COVID, there is genuine excitement to be able to return to the face-to-face collection method.

“Street collecting gives us an opportunity to raise community awareness of our services and thank those who make them possible,” says Cancer Society National CEO, Lucy Elwood. “While we are grateful that New Zealanders have continued to donate to us while we haven’t had in-person fundraising, we have missed that feeling of connection.”

For the Cancer Society Daffodil Day is the largest individual fundraising event of the year, and funds raised are vital to allow them to undertake the mahi they do.

The Cancer Society provides care and coordination services to people with cancer and their whānau, including a helpline, counselling, support groups, accommodation, and transport to treatment.

"We provide support to anyone who is affected by cancer," says Elwood. “Extending our services to whānau relieves stress during what is a very difficult time.”

Last year Cancer Society accommodation was occupied for approximately 50,000 bed nights, and Cancer Society drivers travelled over 800,000kms to transport people to treatment. Cost-of-living increases and COVID precautions mean that providing these services came with an increased cost.

More New Zealanders will get cancer this year than ever before. With more people receiving a cancer diagnosis comes an increased need for support.

“No one should face cancer alone,” says Elwood, “Cancer doesn’t stop, and with the help of New Zealanders we won’t either.”

Look out for Daffodil Day street collectors on 26 August.

Daffodil Day donations can also be made at any ANZ branch, anywhere a daffodil day QR code is displayed or online at daffodilday.org.nz

