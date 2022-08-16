Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Emergency Repair Tonight At Big Kuri Creek Bridge Near Hampden, North Otago: SH1 Closed For An Hour

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will be doing emergency repairs tonight at the Big Kuri Creek Bridge north of Hampden, North Otago, on SH1. (See map below.)

Drivers on SH1 north of Hampden will have around an hour’s wait from 9 pm, says Jennifer McLean, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi, Coastal Otago. “We have picked the quietest time of the day for traffic but acknowledge it will affect some evening drivers. If people can avoid this part of SH1 tonight after 9 pm, that would be very helpful.”

The bridge was inundated with floodwaters in recent weeks with damage occurring to the abutments and the gabion (rock-filled) baskets, installed to protect the bridge from scour. It needs to be temporarily repaired with fresh rock placed around the abutments to prevent further damage until a permanent repair can be done.

Traffic using the bridge today is being managed at 30km/h to reduce the potential for further damage ahead of tonight’s work. Once the temporary repair is completed, the bridge speed will be kept at 30km/ hour with Stop/Go traffic management used.

Mrs McLean says the crew will be working as efficiently as possible to get the rock replaced tonight and she thanked all road users for their patience.

  • Updates on this emergency project and map here:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 