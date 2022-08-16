Emergency Repair Tonight At Big Kuri Creek Bridge Near Hampden, North Otago: SH1 Closed For An Hour

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will be doing emergency repairs tonight at the Big Kuri Creek Bridge north of Hampden, North Otago, on SH1. (See map below.)

Drivers on SH1 north of Hampden will have around an hour’s wait from 9 pm, says Jennifer McLean, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi, Coastal Otago. “We have picked the quietest time of the day for traffic but acknowledge it will affect some evening drivers. If people can avoid this part of SH1 tonight after 9 pm, that would be very helpful.”

The bridge was inundated with floodwaters in recent weeks with damage occurring to the abutments and the gabion (rock-filled) baskets, installed to protect the bridge from scour. It needs to be temporarily repaired with fresh rock placed around the abutments to prevent further damage until a permanent repair can be done.

Traffic using the bridge today is being managed at 30km/h to reduce the potential for further damage ahead of tonight’s work. Once the temporary repair is completed, the bridge speed will be kept at 30km/ hour with Stop/Go traffic management used.

Mrs McLean says the crew will be working as efficiently as possible to get the rock replaced tonight and she thanked all road users for their patience.

Updates on this emergency project and map here:

