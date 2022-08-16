The School Strikers Are Back - And They Demand Urgent Climate Action

After nearly an 18 month hiatus, students from all across the country are preparing to strike for their futures once again - this time, on September 23rd. For this strike, a special focus is being placed on the agriculture industry in New Zealand, which accounts for over half of all emissions.

Our key demand: Banning the use of synthetic nitrogen fertilisers. ‘Synthetic nitrogen fertiliser is the real climate killer in New Zealand - and as a country that has such a large percent of it’s total emissions coming from agriculture, it’s vital that we focus on making those changes for a sustainable future’. Says Izzy Cook, a SS4C organiser.

With the upcoming local body elections, we’re also striking in order to put pressure on politicians who will be making these crucial decisions for our country and our planet. At present, the changes that have been made towards a livable future by our local councils are not nearly sufficient. We need enormous transformations to be made to our cities, infrastructure, and the way that we live - and we are simply not seeing the urgency that we should be.

Highlighting Government inaction superbly is the amount of time between the first ever School Strike in New Zealand on March 15th, 2019 - and to now, the upcoming strike on September 23rd. In the 3 and a half years in between, the government has failed to act on many of our most urgent demands - such as ending all gas and exploration in New Zealand, which for this strike, we will continue to demand.

This year, we want the government to address previous inaction, and our strike focuses on how we want a sustainable New Zealand to look. We need to act, now. 2050 is not good enough.

That’s why, another one of our demands calls on the government to halve the herd of cows in New Zealand.

One of the key ways to ensuring a green future for all is changing the way we use transportation.

For us, that looks like less cars, and increased public transport, as well as more accessible cycleways and walkways. It’s crucial that this becomes our Government’s top priority - and in terms of our demands, this involves making public transport free for all, as well as investment into safe cycle and walkways.

‘We need people moving away from vehicles that release greenhouse gases, to other modes of sustainable transport, such as electric busses and cars, cycling, and walking - and it starts with the Government to ensure that this is accessible for all.’ - Charlotte Hoffman, SS4C organiser.

In Wellington, participants will meet at Civic Square at 11am. From there, we will march to Parliament, and arrive at 12pm. There will be speeches and performances, as well as the handover of our demands to Government. This is an intergenerational strike, and people of all ages are welcome and strongly encouraged to attend.

‘The Government’s plan is focussed way too far into the future. We’ve all heard the shocking and alarming news of the Artic heating up 4 times more than the expected rate. What we thought would be happening in 2050, is happening now. We need to act immediately - or there will be no future for anyone.’ - Izzy Cook, SS4C organiser.

