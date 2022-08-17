Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Intergenerational Climate Strike On September 23rd

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 10:17 am
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate

Once again School Strike for climate Ōtautahi (Christchurch) is asking all students to unite in a call to all council candidates to #voteclimate. Happening on Friday 23rd of September, this event is aimed at giving people a voice in local government and showing the candidates that we hold the power in the democratic process. We are again calling for an intergenerational approach as we recognise that the climate crisis threatens everything we know and love. We are hoping that everyone will be able to stand united to show councillors that now more than ever we need to vote climate.

“I am striking because I am sick of councillors and the council talking big about all of the climate action that they believe in, but not implementing any legislation that will improve sustainability in our city, or benefit those most affected by climate change” Says Aurora Garner-Randolph of SS4C Ōtautahi.

Previous strikes across the country have mobilised over 38,000 people combined. With the students now putting the call out to adults too, it is highly likely that the 27th will see the biggest climate strike mobilisation in Aotearoa to this day.

Across the country, several other groups including School Strike 4 Climate Poneke (Wellington), are also holding their own protests on the same day. We have also taken a collaborative approach to the organising of this strike, drawing on the experience and expertise of several other climate activist groups such as Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi, 350 Ōtautahi, and Forest and Bird North Canterbury.

We also want to remind youth that while we may be excluded from the democratic process due to our current voting age, there are still many ways to be involved with the election process. We want to remind them that all councillor and mayoralty forums are open to the whole public and that these events are great opportunities to be involved and ask questions about their futures.

For this strike we will stand in unity to demand more climate friendly policy from elected councillors. In particular, this looks like:

More Investment into light rail in Ōtautahi

More investment into cycleways

More investment into climate education

More action against urban sprawl.

We would also like the council to ensure that these changes are made in a way that ensures a just transition, and also honours our obligations to Te Tiriti and that this is done in an intersectional way. We need them to remember that climate change affects different groups of people in different ways and that a one size fits all solution is not the answer.

“It is important to me to put more investment into our cycleway network in order to not only reduce carbon emissions in Ōtautahi, but it also helps keep those that choose to bike safer. It is important to me that we ensure a fair and equitable public transport system that allows everyone in the city to travel freely, not just those that have cars.” Says Carter Andrew.

We launched our action today with a chalking outside the Christchurch City Council Civic Offices, in order to show the current councillors that we are here and we care. The chalking is the first in what is planned to be several smaller actions leading up to the strike. We encourage people to keep an eye out for upcoming actions and keep the date free for the strike.

