Nelson–Tasman Motorists Advised To Avoid Travel Unless Essential
Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tasman District Police advise motorists to limit their
travel to essential travel only, as the current severe
weather event has closed several roads in the region with
more closures
likely.
