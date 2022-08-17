Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Carter Holt Harvey Case 'a Win For All Working People'

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 5:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and E tū are delighted with today’s Employment Court win.

Manufacturing company Carter Holt Harvey was taken to court after forcing their workers to use annual leave during the April 2020 lockdown.

In a ruling released today, the Employment Court found CHH was not entitled to require employees to take ten days of annual leave.

The case, which involved E tū union members, also had NZCTU as an intervener.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said the result was a win for all working people.

“This has been an important case for defining entitlement to annual holidays. Businesses can’t force their employees to take holidays without talking to them first -especially during a nationwide lockdown.”

Wagstaff said this outcome could have widespread implications for leave-harvesting as an issue in workplaces.

In the findings, the Employment Court said employers and unions needed to be ‘active and constructive.’ It also noted that E tū attempts to engage with the employer over how workers would be paid were ‘not reciprocated’.

E tū Assistant National Secretary Rachel Mackintosh was pleased with the outcome of the case.

“It shows clearly that employment law can’t just be ignored because of a public health emergency.

“Decent work and dignity remain vital, and we’re delighted to see workers’ entitlements are upheld by this decision.”

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions.

