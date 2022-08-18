Update - Severe Weather Event

17 August

Tasman District Police will continue to assist local Civil Defence Emergency

Management teams with the district-wide response to the current severe

weather event.

Police staff have travelled from other areas to assist their colleagues in

the areas that have been hardest hit. Police will maintain continuity of

usual services while playing our part in the State of Emergency response on

the West Coast and in Nelson-Tasman.

We continue to advise limiting travel to essential travel only, as there have

been several road closures across the district. Stay home, stay safe and if

you are in danger call 111.

