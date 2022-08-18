Update - Severe Weather Event
Thursday, 18 August 2022, 6:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
17 August
Tasman District Police will continue to
assist local Civil Defence Emergency
Management teams
with the district-wide response to the current
severe
weather event.
Police staff have travelled
from other areas to assist their colleagues in
the areas
that have been hardest hit. Police will maintain continuity
of
usual services while playing our part in the State of
Emergency response on
the West Coast and in
Nelson-Tasman.
We continue to advise limiting travel
to essential travel only, as there have
been several road
closures across the district. Stay home, stay safe and
if
you are in danger call
111.
