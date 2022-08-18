Public Health Warning Issued In Relation To Smoke From Fire In Woolston

Issued: 17 August 2022

Te Mana Ora, a division of Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury, has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire located at 100 Cumnor Terrace, Woolston, Christchurch.

Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly ­– may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation. Anyone with health concerns can call Healthline 24/7 on 0800 611 116 for free health advice, or their own family doctor.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Matt Reid says exposure to smoke can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

“People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors, and reduce outdoor exercise.”

Industrial sites may store a range of chemicals, as well as produce a range of products. Therefore, if an industrial site has a fire, there can be a large range of pollutants released from the site that may end up in the local environment.

What to do when it’s smoky outside

If you see or smell smoke outside, you should stay inside if it’s safe to do so.

Remember to:

Keep your windows and doors shut

Switch your air conditioning to ‘recirculate’

Air out your house when the smoke clears

Look out for children, older people, and others at risk

Keep pets inside with clean water and food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if possible.

