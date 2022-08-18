Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woolston Scrap Yard Fire Update

Thursday, 18 August 2022, 6:35 am
Firefighting efforts have been successful in reducing the significant fire at the scrap yard in Woolston, Christchurch.

The fire has been contained to the main car pile, although it is still burning and will be for some time. There are seven fire trucks fighting the blaze at the moment.

This will be a long duration incident and firefighters are expected to be on the scene throughout Thursday.

The smoke plume is currently going straight up, and Assistant Commander Dave Key said people in the immediate area should stay indoors, while residents and businesses should keep their doors and windows closed.

Cordons remain in place on the streets around the fire, including Cumnor Terrace, Garlands Road and Marshall Street.

Fire and Emergency has personnel at each of the cordons to assist those residents who self-evacuated to get back to their homes.

"We again would like to thank the public and surrounding businesses for their co-operation as we fight this fire," Key said.

Environmental efforts continue to ensure the runoff into the Heathcote River is either stopped or contained. Booms were put in place on the river and sucker trucks are being used to drain any runoff.

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
