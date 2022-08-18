Woolston Scrap Yard Fire Update
Thursday, 18 August 2022, 6:35 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighting efforts have been successful in reducing the
significant fire at the scrap yard in Woolston,
Christchurch.
The fire has been contained to the main
car pile, although it is still burning and will be for some
time. There are seven fire trucks fighting the blaze at the
moment.
This will be a long duration incident and
firefighters are expected to be on the scene throughout
Thursday.
The smoke plume is currently going straight
up, and Assistant Commander Dave Key said people in the
immediate area should stay indoors, while residents and
businesses should keep their doors and windows
closed.
Cordons remain in place on the streets around
the fire, including Cumnor Terrace, Garlands Road and
Marshall Street.
Fire and Emergency has personnel at
each of the cordons to assist those residents who
self-evacuated to get back to their homes.
"We again
would like to thank the public and surrounding businesses
for their co-operation as we fight this fire," Key
said.
Environmental efforts continue to ensure the
runoff into the Heathcote River is either stopped or
contained. Booms were put in place on the river and sucker
trucks are being used to drain any
runoff.
