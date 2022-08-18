UPDATE: Operation Polar, New Plymouth Homicide

Police investigating the homicide of Rei Marshall in New
Plymouth earlier this month are seeking more help from the
public.
Three men have been charged with murder in
relation to Mr Marshall’s death and are before the
courts.
As part of ongoing inquiries, Police are
interested in sightings of a grey/silver Mazda Axela
hatchback, with a damaged or missing front driver’s side
headlight, near the foreshore, East End playground, and
Pig-out Point around 7pm on Wednesday, 3 August.
We
are also seeking information about any suspicious activity
by people along the walkway crossing the bridges over Te
Henui Stream, near the bowling club and croquet club around
the same time.
In particular, we are interested in
sightings of a distinctive orange puffer jacket (pictured)
in the area.
The
Police National Dive Squad has been searching the stream and
has recovered several items of interest to the homicide
investigation.
We are interested in anyone who may
have seen any unusual or out of place items discarded in
this area late on the evening of Wednesday, 3 August or on
the morning of Thursday, 4 August.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police on the dedicated
phone number 0900 287
453.
