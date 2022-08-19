Bad Weather Continues. State Highways Remain Closed In The Top Of The South Island

Response work continues for Waka Kotahi and contractors today as bad weather and heavy rain continues in Golden Bay, Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough.

A red weather warning remains in place for Nelson. While heavy rain is expected to ease in the area today, it is forecast to resume this afternoon and continue until Saturday afternoon.

State Highway 63 has been reopened, restoring the alternative route from Marlborough to Nelson, Tasman, and the West Coast. However, with more heavy rain forecast, the road may close again tonight.

Further instability has been found on Rocks Road above State Highway 6 in Nelson. This is being monitored, and efforts are being made to open the road later today. However, it is expected to close again this evening when heavy rain is forecast.

Work is underway to restore access for Atawhai residents affected by the closure of State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim. There are a number of slips that need to be cleared before this area north of the city can be reopened to traffic.

State Highway Closures:

SH6 Nelson to Blenheim. Closed between Bayview Road and the SH6/SH62 roundabout near Renwick. Detour available via SH63 Wairau Valley/Saint Arnaud.

SH6 Nelson, Rocks Road. Closed between Haven Road and Bisley Avenue due to the risk of a significant slip. The detour route is via Haven Rd, Halifax St, Rutherford St and Waimea Rd. This route is available for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). There are no alternative routes through the city due to height and weight restrictions. All vehicles must comply with speed restrictions.



State Highway 60 in Takaka has reopened. However, there is localised flooding from Upper Takaka right through to Collingwood and between Motueka and Riwaka. Caution is required.

Due to a slip blocking a lane, SH60 Takaka Hill, between Riwaka Valley Road and Canaan Road, is under stop/go traffic management. Delays are expected.

On the West Coast, there is surface flooding on State Highway 6 between Hokitika and Fox Glacier, and drivers are urged to take care in the area.

Road users must be prepared for hazards – slips, treefalls, rockfalls, and flooding. This also applies when closed roads reopen. Contractors will be clearing slips and debris. Drivers need to be aware of this work, respect road work sites and be prepared for delays.

Slips and localised flooding are an ongoing risk. Road users should be prepared for delays and further road closures if the weather worsens.

For those living in affected areas, please avoid unnecessary travel. If you have to use the roads, check their status before you go, and make sure you stay up to date on weather warnings and Civil Defence alerts.

