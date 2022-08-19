Civil Defence Continue Monitoring

West Coast Group Controller, Te Aroha Cook, said that the forecast rainfall totals had not eventuated for the West Coast.

“Some of the partner agency support staff that were brought into the region to assist in the lead up to the weather have now been deployed to assist other impacted regions.”

Ms Cook noted that there is a further period of heavy rain expected over the weekend, however this is not expected to cause any significant issues.

“Emergency Operation Centres across the region, and the Emergency Coordination Centre, will remain activated in monitoring mode and staff rostered throughout the weekend ready to respond if required.”

You can keep up to date with the latest information by:

following the West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page

checking state highway conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland

monitoring weather conditions at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

