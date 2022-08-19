Civil Defence Continue Monitoring
Friday, 19 August 2022, 12:23 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management
West Coast Group Controller, Te Aroha Cook, said that the
forecast rainfall totals had not eventuated for the West
Coast.
“Some of the partner agency support staff
that were brought into the region to assist in the lead up
to the weather have now been deployed to assist other
impacted regions.”
Ms Cook noted that there is a
further period of heavy rain expected over the weekend,
however this is not expected to cause any significant
issues.
“Emergency Operation Centres across the
region, and the Emergency Coordination Centre, will remain
activated in monitoring mode and staff rostered throughout
the weekend ready to respond if required.”
You can
keep up to date with the latest information
by:
