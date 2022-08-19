UPDATE #7 - 3pm - Woolston Scrap Yard Fire

Assistant Commander Mike Bowden says Fire and Emergency are down-scaling operations today in Woolston, Christchurch.

"There may still be some smoke coming from the site over the next few days so we do ask that people keep their windows and doors closed, just in case.

"We plan to hand over to the site owner later this afternoon.

"State Highway 74A (Garlands Road) was reopened earlier this morning.

"We again would like to thank the public and surrounding businesses for their co-operation."

This will be the last update unless anything further develops.

