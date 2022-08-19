UPDATE #7 - 3pm - Woolston Scrap Yard Fire
Friday, 19 August 2022, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Assistant Commander Mike Bowden says Fire and Emergency
are down-scaling operations today in Woolston,
Christchurch.
"There may still be some smoke coming
from the site over the next few days so we do ask that
people keep their windows and doors closed, just in
case.
"We plan to hand over to the site owner later
this afternoon.
"State Highway 74A (Garlands Road) was
reopened earlier this morning.
"We again would like to
thank the public and surrounding businesses for their
co-operation."
This will be the last update unless
anything further
develops.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...More>>