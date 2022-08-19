Severe Weather Event Update
The severe weather event that hit Taranaki over the last 24-hours has caused flooding, voluntary evacuations, road closures, sewerage overflows, downed trees, and landslips.
Taranaki’s Civil Defence Emergency Co-ordination Centre (ECC) along with partner agencies are cautiously optimistic rivers have peaked.
Taranaki Civil Defence controller Todd Velvin says: “We will continue to monitor the situation and respond as needed overnight. The latest information I have received is that the rivers have started to recede. However, we’re not shutting shop and we’ll be keeping a close eye on things.
And we will provide updates and guidance if needed.”
The Waitara River reached 8.3 metres metres this morning, but Velvin says there are no plans to close any bridges.
Velvin says reports of animal welfare concerns have been addressed and Civil Defence will continue to provide support to displaced persons as part of business as usual.
“We’ve had a busy day and once again our partner agencies have been right there alongside us working through the issues and responding as things arise.
Events like this are a good reminder that we all need to be prepared and people need to take responsibility for their own safety by knowing what to do and where to find factual information.”