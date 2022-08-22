Police Investigating Ram-raid Burglaries Overnight

Police are investigating two ram-raid style burglaries reported in Wellington District overnight.

At 3:48am Police received a report of a burglary of a convenience store on Onepu Road, Lyall Bay. A vehicle had been used to gain entry to the premises and items were stolen by multiple offenders.

At 4:06am Police received a report of a further burglary at a liquor store on Main Road, Tawa. A vehicle had been used to gain entry to the premises and items including liquor were stolen by multiple offenders.

This morning two vehicles believed to be associated with the incidents have been located, abandoned, in Newtown.

It’s believed that the incidents may be linked and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the burglaries, or who saw a silver Mazda Atenza stationwagon or a grey Toyota Aqua in the vicinity of Onepu Road in Lyall Bay around 3:45am, or Main Road in Tawa around 4am.

If you have any information that could assist, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number P051647867 for Lyall Bay and 220822/7286 for Tawa.

