Police Investigating Ram-raid Burglaries Overnight
Monday, 22 August 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating two ram-raid style burglaries
reported in Wellington District overnight.
At 3:48am
Police received a report of a burglary of a convenience
store on Onepu Road, Lyall Bay. A vehicle had been used to
gain entry to the premises and items were stolen by multiple
offenders.
At 4:06am Police received a report of a
further burglary at a liquor store on Main Road, Tawa. A
vehicle had been used to gain entry to the premises and
items including liquor were stolen by multiple
offenders.
This morning two vehicles believed to be
associated with the incidents have been located, abandoned,
in Newtown.
It’s believed that the incidents may be
linked and Police would like to hear from anyone who
witnessed the burglaries, or who saw a silver Mazda Atenza
stationwagon or a grey Toyota Aqua in the vicinity of Onepu
Road in Lyall Bay around 3:45am, or Main Road in Tawa around
4am.
If you have any information that could assist,
please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report. Please reference file number
P051647867 for Lyall Bay and 220822/7286 for
Tawa.
