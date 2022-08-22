Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Rain On The Way This Week, But Lesser Amounts

Monday, 22 August 2022, 1:27 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 22 - Thursday 25 August

In the wake of the recent devastating rain event in the upper South Island, MetService is forecasting additional rainfall this week for already sodden areas, but much lower amounts.

Today (Monday), a low-pressure system is crossing Te Ika-a-Māui/North Island, bringing bursts of rainfall and a risk of thunderstorms. Though rainfall amounts will remain below typical warning thresholds, there is a Heavy Rain Watch for Tasman west of Motueka from this afternoon into the evening where brief heavy rain (20-35mm could accumulate in some places) may result in further impacts following last week's flooding. Nelson city is also likely to catch some rain later today as the low brushes past to the north.

Showery weather over the North Island will subside tomorrow as the low pressure system moves away. Meanwhile, weather for Te Waipounamu/South Island remains settled until a front from the south arrives, with heavy rain getting underway in Fiordland tomorrow evening and an Orange Warning is in place there.

The front moves northwards on Wednesday as heavy rain spreads up the West Coast and a Heavy Rain Watch is in place. Strong northwesterly wind gusts are forecast in exposed parts of Southland and Otago from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning where Strong Wind Watches are in place.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan says, “We’re keeping an especially close eye on another low pressure system that’s forecast to cross the country on Thursday. Rainfall with this system could bring further impacts to already sodden areas like Nelson, Tasman, and Marlborough, so we urge people to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings from MetService.”

“However, this system will be moving quickly, so we’re not expecting continuous heavy rainfall on the scale of last week’s event,” continues Corrigan.

After last week’s unusually warm run of days, temperatures are returning to normal for what is expected in late August. It will get a little bit colder for the lower South Island after the passage of Wednesday’s front with daytime highs just making it into double digits.

“The outlook isn’t all bleak, though; high pressure is expected to establish itself across Aotearoa this weekend to bring a settled end to a very unsettled winter,” adds Corrigan.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 