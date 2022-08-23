Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes To Freshwater Management

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Sediment and E. coli are the two greatest threats to freshwater health throughout Northland as the deadline for implementing national policy directives to stop further degradation looms.

Under the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020, regional councils have until the end of 2024 to notify new plans aimed at maintaining or improving freshwater.

Northland Regional Council chief executive Malcolm Nicolson said creating a new Freshwater Plan will set a new direction for the way freshwater is treated and will include new rules for activities that impact on freshwater.

"Freshwater has long been managed as a resource to use and not as a taonga to treasure and as a result, many of our freshwater ecosystems are in a dire state," Mr Nicolson said.

"Our ecosystems have degraded over time, and we now need to make some big changes to how we operate to meet the new national standards. We need to change the way we think about freshwater."

Under the national directives, "bottom lines" for water quality measures had been set which all regions would need to meet. Northland is currently below these in many places for measures of sediment, E. coli and macroinvertebrates - freshwater species such as insects, kōura, worms and snails.

Fundamental to the development of the Freshwater Plan was the requirement to reflect the concept of Te Mana o te Wai, that when managing freshwater, the health and wellbeing of the water itself is put first before other considerations.

Mr Nicolson said the regional council had been liaising with a group of tangata whenua freshwater technical experts, and representatives from primary sector organisations to help shape the draft Freshwater Plan.

Mr Nicolson said wider public engagement on the Freshwater Plan would take place before a draft was then released for public feedback mid-2023.

"We all want future generations to be able to enjoy clean water and the natural environments that healthy water supports. It’s now our job to work with communities to prepare a plan for how we’ll get there," Mr Nicolson said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The State Buying Kiwibank Is No Big Deal


So... The government itself has bought Kiwibank off its current trio of state-related owners (NZ Post, NZ Super Fund and the ACC) in a transaction that valued Kiwibank at $2.1 billion. This paper shuffling exercise will not change the overall value of the Crown's balance sheet. At best, the deal seems to be only a holding exercise triggered by NZ Super’s desire to bring foreign expertise (and foreign capital!) into the bank’s ownership model. The acquisition will now ensure that Kiwibank remains entirely Kiwi--owned. Great. In itself though, this deal won’t do anything to improve Kiwibank’s ability to make inroads into the excessive profits that the four Aussie-owned banks continue to extract from New Zealanders, and continue to send offshore...
More>>




 
 

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>



Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 