Homicide Investigation Launched, Northcote

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man outside a Northcote address last week.

Police were called to Ocean View Rd shortly after 10pm on Tuesday 16 August.

Emergency services provided medical assistance to the man however he sadly died at the scene.

Police can now name the man as Kevin Patrick Hay, 50, of Northcote.

Mr Hay’s death was initially treated as unexplained while our enquiries were in their early stages, but Police can now confirm that we are treating this matter as suspicious.

Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Hay’s family and friends at this difficult time.

The Northcote community will have seen a Police presence in place around Ocean View Rd while a thorough scene examination has taken place.

We would like to reassure the community that this is thought to be an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and referencing file number 220817/9185.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

