Homicide Investigation Launched, Northcote
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 9:48 am
A homicide investigation has been launched following the
death of a man outside a Northcote address last
week.
Police were called to Ocean View Rd shortly
after 10pm on Tuesday 16 August.
Emergency services
provided medical assistance to the man however he sadly died
at the scene.
Police can now name the man as Kevin
Patrick Hay, 50, of Northcote.
Mr Hay’s death was
initially treated as unexplained while our enquiries were in
their early stages, but Police can now confirm that we are
treating this matter as suspicious.
Our thoughts
continue to be with Mr Hay’s family and friends at this
difficult time.
The Northcote community will have seen
a Police presence in place around Ocean View Rd while a
thorough scene examination has taken place.
We would
like to reassure the community that this is thought to be an
isolated incident, and we do not believe there is a wider
risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked
to contact Police by calling 105 and referencing file number
220817/9185.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
