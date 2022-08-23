Marlborough August Weather Event Update #6

The complexity and extent of the recent storm event in Marlborough is becoming more evident by the day but the massive effort required to set the region on its road to recovery is well underway.

Road crews are out in force again this morning throughout Marlborough and better access is steadily being established into those communities left isolated by the event.

“This will help the response effort to get food, fuel, machinery, and other essential supplies such as medication and veterinary supplies to where it is needed,” said Marlborough Mayor John Leggett.

“Representatives of the Rural Support Trust, FMG Insurance and the Red Cross are also in Rai Valley today, one of the hardest hit areas where people, farms and stock have been adversely affected,” he said.

Several initiatives have already been announced to provide support for those in need. These include:

Mayoral Relief Fund

Through the efforts of Mayor Leggett, in conjunction with Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty, the initial funding was announced yesterday during the minister’s visit.

The fund will be primarily available to Marlborough District Council area residents who have suffered personal financial or emotional hardship because of the August 2022 Marlborough rain event.

People wishing to donate to this fund can do so online via online banking. Simply add the Marlborough District Council’s account number: 02-0600-0202861-00 and include ‘Mayoral Fund’ as a reference.

Please contact floodrelief.applications@marlborough.govt.nz for further information about the fund.

Barge subsidies

Council will also underwrite barge services into the Kenepuru and Queen Charlotte Sounds and from French Pass to d’Urville Island, to assist residents impacted.

The subsidy will run in partnership with Johnsons’ Barge Service Limited in Havelock, Kenny Barging in Picton and d’Urville Crossings at French Pass. More commercial services will be added as they are confirmed.

“Council has brought the subsidy in earlier than previous flood events and it applies to all barges supplying transport to affected communities across all the Marlborough Sounds. Water taxis services are also being finalised. We want to get support to where it is needed as quickly as possible,” said Mayor Leggett.

For further information visit the Johnson’s Barge Service Ltd Facebook page www.facebook.com/johnsonsbargeserviceltd, the Kenny Barge Picton Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kennybarging or the d’Urville Crossings website: https://durvillecrossings.co.nz/

People wanting to use this service and access the subsidy should book directly with the provider.

State Highways and local roads

An update on the closures of State Highway 6, Nelson to Blenheim, and State Highway 63, from Renwick to Saint Arnaud will be provided today.

State Highway 6 between Renwick and Havelock is restricted to emergency access only. A number of local roads around the region also remain closed.

For a full list of closures visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

Health advice

The Public Health Service recommends people on their own water supply, who are affected by flooding, to boil their water. Flood water can contain bugs that can make people sick.

For further information about treating drinking water visit: www.healthed.govt.nz/resource/water-collection-tanks-and-safe-household-water or www.esr.cri.nz/assets/WATER-CONTENT/ESR0940-Household-water-supply.pdf

It is recognised that there are health implications associated with impacted communities, so people are advised to take precautions.

If you are experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms, please contact your local GP, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

If you are experiencing Covid-19 or flu-like symptoms, please take a test and isolate for the required period of time.

Information & Support

If you require support, please contact welfare@marlborough.govt.nz or phone Council on 03 520 7400.

If you are having difficulty understanding or interpreting your insurance policy or the insurance process, the Residential Advisory Service (RAS) is available to help at: https://advisory.org.nz/

If you need assistance to find temporary accommodation while your home is repaired or rebuilt or if repairs prevent access to your home visit: https://www.tas.mbie.govt.nz/

Those residents who have been severely impacted by the rain event and require financial support can contact the Ministry of Social Development on Ph: 0800 559 009.

For the most up to date information on the event go to:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/august-storm-event-2022

For roading alerts/updates go to:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

