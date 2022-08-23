Moa Point Notice Of Requirement Open For Feedback

Addressing how we manage sewage sludge is critical for Wellington’s net zero carbon goals – so we’re seeking feedback on the proposed facility now.

The proposed new Sludge Minimisation Facility at Moa Point will be a transformational change in the way we are able to dispose of Wellington’s sludge (a by-product of the city’s wastewater treatment plants) and create resilient infrastructure that is fit for our future.

The proposed facility is now at the consenting stage – and we’re seeking feedback on the Notice of Requirement for the sites at 127 and 141 Stewart Duff Drive.

The new facility is a significant and critical investment in Wellington’s future. It will reduce the mass flow of sewage sludge going to landfill by more than 80 percent, and help the Council meet its targets of halving its emissions by 2030 and becoming a net zero carbon capital by 2050.

Consents are required from both Greater Wellington Regional Council and Wellington City Council to design and build the plant. These relate to the activities that happen during construction and operation, and for use of the site.

Around 95 percent of the site is already designated for wastewater operations due to its closeness to the Moa Point Wastewater Treatment Plant. This means only minor adjustments are needed to allow the whole SMF site to be appropriately designated.

The resource consents also cover other elements including the scale and visibility of the plant, and how it is operated to limit odour emissions.

How to have your say

To find out more and make a submission go to: www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/smf-resource-consent

Submissions close 11.59pm Friday 16 September 2022.

We’re planning a community drop-in event and a webinar where you can talk to the project team and get your questions answered. Details will be available on the Kōrero Mai | Let's Talk website soon.

