Moa Point Notice Of Requirement Open For Feedback

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Addressing how we manage sewage sludge is critical for Wellington’s net zero carbon goals – so we’re seeking feedback on the proposed facility now.

The proposed new Sludge Minimisation Facility at Moa Point will be a transformational change in the way we are able to dispose of Wellington’s sludge (a by-product of the city’s wastewater treatment plants) and create resilient infrastructure that is fit for our future.

The proposed facility is now at the consenting stage – and we’re seeking feedback on the Notice of Requirement for the sites at 127 and 141 Stewart Duff Drive.

The new facility is a significant and critical investment in Wellington’s future. It will reduce the mass flow of sewage sludge going to landfill by more than 80 percent, and help the Council meet its targets of halving its emissions by 2030 and becoming a net zero carbon capital by 2050.

Consents are required from both Greater Wellington Regional Council and Wellington City Council to design and build the plant. These relate to the activities that happen during construction and operation, and for use of the site.

Around 95 percent of the site is already designated for wastewater operations due to its closeness to the Moa Point Wastewater Treatment Plant. This means only minor adjustments are needed to allow the whole SMF site to be appropriately designated.

The resource consents also cover other elements including the scale and visibility of the plant, and how it is operated to limit odour emissions.

How to have your say

To find out more and make a submission go to: www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/smf-resource-consent

Submissions close 11.59pm Friday 16 September 2022.

We’re planning a community drop-in event and a webinar where you can talk to the project team and get your questions answered. Details will be available on the Kōrero Mai | Let's Talk website soon.

Gordon Campbell: On Why The State Buying Kiwibank Is No Big Deal


So... The government itself has bought Kiwibank off its current trio of state-related owners (NZ Post, NZ Super Fund and the ACC) in a transaction that valued Kiwibank at $2.1 billion. This paper shuffling exercise will not change the overall value of the Crown's balance sheet. At best, the deal seems to be only a holding exercise triggered by NZ Super’s desire to bring foreign expertise (and foreign capital!) into the bank’s ownership model. The acquisition will now ensure that Kiwibank remains entirely Kiwi--owned. Great. In itself though, this deal won’t do anything to improve Kiwibank’s ability to make inroads into the excessive profits that the four Aussie-owned banks continue to extract from New Zealanders, and continue to send offshore...
More>>




 
 

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>



Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

