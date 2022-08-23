Public appeal following Woolston fire

Police investigating the fire at a Woolston scrap metal yard last week are seeking help from the public.

The fire broke out around 8pm on Wednesday 17 August, and was extinguished by mid-afternoon on Friday 19th.

Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam says through CCTV, Police have images of a small group of people believed to have been involved in starting the fire, and are following lines of inquiry to identify them.

"As well, we know there would have been a number of people who took videos or photos of the fire," Detective Sergeant Varnam says.

"As part of our ongoing inquiries we are keen to see any of those images that people can supply us."

If you have any information that could assist, please contact Police via our 105 phone service, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 220822/8276.

