Public appeal following Woolston fire
Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the fire at a Woolston scrap metal
yard last week are seeking help from the public.
The
fire broke out around 8pm on Wednesday 17 August, and was
extinguished by mid-afternoon on Friday
19th.
Detective Sergeant Mike Varnam says through
CCTV, Police have images of a small group of people believed
to have been involved in starting the fire, and are
following lines of inquiry to identify them.
"As well,
we know there would have been a number of people who took
videos or photos of the fire," Detective Sergeant Varnam
says.
"As part of our ongoing inquiries we are keen to
see any of those images that people can supply us."
If
you have any information that could assist, please contact
Police via our 105 phone service, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report.
Please reference file number
220822/8276.
