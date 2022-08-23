Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report about the use of a Police dog last year.

In August 2021, a Police dog assisted with the apprehension of a young person following a fleeing driver incident involving a stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was abandoned so Police staff, including a dog handler deployed to the area in an effort to locate those responsible.

The young person was located but ignored repeated requests by the handler to surrender and continued to run from Police.

A Police dog was deployed, resulting in the arrest of the young person.

The IPCA found the use of a Police dog was unjustified.

Police acknowledge the finding, however disagree with the Authority’s assessment of the overall situation.

The handler considered the circumstances and risks prior to making the decision to deploy the Police dog, including the likelihood of the persons not being held accountable for their criminal behaviour and the likelihood they would reoffend.

Those involved were given ample opportunity to surrender after being challenged by Police and failed to do so. The young persons were in a stolen vehicle, had failed to stop and were driving dangerously, creating considerable risk to the public.

Police believe the dog handler was justified in deploying the Police dog given the circumstances.

The IPCA’s report also found the dog handler likely used derogatory language towards one of the young people, which Police accept.

For privacy reasons, Police are unable to comment further on where the incident occurred.

