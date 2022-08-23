Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough August Weather Event Update #7

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Communities are pulling together and taking care of each other in the wake of the recent weather event.

“Our response teams are finding that many communities have already rallied together and are supporting each other which is great to see,” said Marlborough Mayor John Leggett.

“The damage from the recent weather is spread over a far wider area than last July’s event. Many in our community have been in this position before and while it is not welcome or wanted, it is incredible to see how our people are pulling together,” he said.

Emergency teams continue to assist with the delivery of medication and other essential items to isolated communities around the Marlborough region including Canvastown, Rai Valley and those in the Marlborough Sounds. Efforts are ongoing to get food and supplies into farms and to address stock welfare issues.

Power and phone have already been restored to much of the region although not everywhere as access is still difficult to many sites. Service providers ask that people please report outages to their provider.

Rapid assessments of buildings continue with assessors and geotech engineers continuing to travel by helicopter and boat today to assess houses and bachs in the Marlborough Sounds.

The Public Health Service continues to recommend people on their own water supply, who are affected by flooding, to boil their water. Flood water can contain bugs that can make people sick. If you are experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms, please contact your local GP, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

State Highway Roading Update

The severity of damage to State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim and State Highway 63 through the Wairau Valley means these highways will not reopen before next week.

Mark Owen, Acting National Manager Maintenance and Operations, said the highways must remain closed for safety reasons, and because damage assessment work is still ongoing.

“Teams have been hard at work examining the damage on State Highways 6 and 63 today. The damage is significant, and the information they’ve collected needs to be reviewed and assessed as it is crucial to our plans for fixing and restoring these routes. Contractors are continuing to clear debris and restore access to allow better access to damaged areas. This includes river work in the Wairau Valley to protect State Highway 3 from erosion.”

Mr Owen realises road users and residents want these key transport links open as soon as possible. However, he said the reality was there will be no quick fix and, with assessments still underway, timeframes for reopening can’t yet be given.

“The scale of the damage to highways and local roads is enormous. They can’t be repaired to their previous condition overnight. Getting these roads restored is going to take a lot of time and an immense amount of effort and planning. As our road crews continue this mammoth task, we ask for your patience and understanding.”

Mr Owen said with more rain forecast later this week; the situation could still change quickly.

An update on the status of both these highways will be provided on Monday, 29 August.

Refuse and Recycling

Some Council refuse and recycling collection services have been disrupted due to the weather event. contractors are unable to collect any kerbside refuse or recycling between Karaka Point and Whatamonga Bay near Picton due to slips sustained during the recent weather event.

An update will be provided once alternative arrangements are confirmed via Antenno and Council’s website; www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts?itemCategory=refuse-and-recycling

Information & Support

If you require support, please contact welfare@marlborough.govt.nz or phone Council on 03 520 7400.

For information on the event go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/august-storm-event-2022

For local roading alerts/updates go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

For state highway updates go to: www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

For an update on rivers, rainfall and reserves including the Taylor Floodway Reserve and Wither Hills Farm Park Tracks go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts?itemCategory=rivers-rainfall

If you are having difficulty understanding or interpreting your insurance policy or the insurance process, the Residential Advisory Service (RAS) is available to help at: https://advisory.org.nz/

If you need assistance to find temporary accommodation while your home is repaired or rebuilt or if repairs prevent access to your home visit: www.tas.mbie.govt.nz/

Those residents who have been severely impacted by the rain event and require financial support can contact the Ministry of Social Development on Ph: 0800 559 009.

For information about what land damage EQCover covers go to: www.facebook.com/earthquakecommission

