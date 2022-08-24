March To Commemorate Independence Day Of Ukraine

Wednesday 24 August

Hundreds of New Zealanders will march from the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū through Christchurch streets today (starting 6PM) to commemorate the Independence of Ukraine and to recognise the thousands of innocent victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Organised by the Ukrainian Association of New Zealand (South Island) with the support of the Christchurch City Council and the Ukrainian community in Canterbury, the march is expected to attract up to 200 people. It will make its way from the art gallery to Cathedral Square via New Regent Street and along the Avon River.

The march will honour all those innocent victims who have lost their lives, relatives, and homes in Ukraine. The vicious and brutal assault by Russia on the Ukrainian people continues every day. We urge New Zealanders to send a clear message to our Government that we need to do more. Ukraine is fighting the force of a power-hungry dictator who wants to rule the world. We must not waiver in our unending support for the people of Ukraine. Representatives and members of local ethnic communities, social groups, and organisations and individuals who stand with Ukraine for freedom, democracy and human rights are expected to join the anti-war march. Speakers will address the crowd at the end of the march in support of the Ukrainian people, followed by the raising of a Ukrainian flag. The Christchurch art gallery, new Brighton peer, Christchurch Airport Bridge and Botanic Gardens will be lit in yellow and blue, representing the colours of the national flag of Ukraine.

