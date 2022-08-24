Fatal Crash, Wairarapa - Wellington
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 6:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash between Carterton
and Greytownon SH2 in
Wairarapa.
Police were called
to a single vehicle crash on SH2 just south of
the
Waiohine River at about 12.30am.
The single
occupant died at the scene.
The road is now
open.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene
and enquiries into the
circumstances are
ongoing.
