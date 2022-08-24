Fatal Crash, Wairarapa - Wellington

One person has died following a crash between Carterton and Greytownon SH2 in

Wairarapa.

Police were called to a single vehicle crash on SH2 just south of the

Waiohine River at about 12.30am.

The single occupant died at the scene.

The road is now open.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the

circumstances are ongoing.

