Four Arrests Made In Relation To Glen Innes Firearms Incidents

Police have arrested four people in relation to serious firearm offences occurring in Glen Innes in the last two months.

Police have this week executed a number of search warrants into two firearms incidents, which occurred on Taniwha Street, Glen Innes, on 19 July and 12 August this year.

Around 11.48pm on Tuesday 19 July, Police received reports of gunshots being fired towards a property on Taniwha Street.

Two vehicles were damaged as a result and those responsible subsequently left the location in a vehicle.

Around 10.30pm on Saturday 12 August, Police were again called to a Taniwha Street address following a report of a firearm having been discharged towards a property.

Thankfully no one was injured in either of the incidents.

Police have no tolerance for firearm-related violence in our country.

We are working hard to ensure we keep our communities safe, and we will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity, and hold them to account.

As a result of these warrants, four people have been arrested and charged.

One 43-year-old male has been charged with intent to injure with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition.

This person also faces unrelated charges of cultivating cannabis and committing burglary with a firearm.

One 20-year-old male has been charged with discharging a firearm, intent to injure with a firearm, and committing burglary with a firearm.

A 19-year-old male and a 18-year-old male have also been charged with intent to injure with a firearm.

All four men were due to appear in the Auckland District Court.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

Our enquiries into both incidents remain ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 220720/1119.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

