Marlborough August Weather Event Update #11

The Emergency Management Team is keeping a close eye as rain is forecast to fall in Marlborough later today.

The amount of rain predicted has dropped to 10mm across the Wairau Plain and 10-50mm in the upper Richmond Ranges.

Civil Defence Emergency Management Controller, Dean Heiford, says with the ground saturated any rain can have a significant impact.

Emergency Management Minister, Hon Kieran McAnulty, met with Mayor John Leggett, Councillors, Council’s Chief Executive Office Mark Wheeler and staff this morning before visiting sites on Queen Charlotte Drive in Havelock and Rai Valley.

The response effort continues today and assessments of buildings to date show 29 homes have been given red placards and 48 yellow. A red sticker means the property is unsafe to enter while yellow signifies there has been some damage.

Property assessments have been carried out by building inspectors and Geotech engineers helped by USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) travelling by helicopter and boat.

The damage in the Marlborough Sounds, Port Underwood, French Pass, d’Urville Island, Canvastown and Rai Valley is significant and extensive with many areas still isolated.

Marlborough Roads Manager, Steve Murrin, said most of the Marlborough Sounds remains cut off by road and is only accessible by boat.

“Initial assessment is that there is substantial damage throughout the Marlborough Sounds, which will take time to assess due to the volume of faults and the ability to access these locations. Our priority is to regain access to communities as quickly as possible, whilst also progressing with the assessment of the full extent of damage,” Mr Murrin said.

Farmers in the stricken Rai Valley area are getting on with day-to-day tasks with their main effort getting stock and supply trucks into the area.

Sarah White from the Marlborough Rural Support Trust said many farmers were tired but spirits were good. “They appreciate the meals that have been supplied,” she said.

Mayoral Relief Fund

Mayor, John Leggett, extends his thanks to the Government, individuals and businesses for their donations to the Mayoral Relief Fund which has reached $162,200 following a generous donation today of $10,000 by the Rata Foundation.

Public health

People are asked to ensure they have sufficient supplies of regular medicines at all times with at least a week's supply on hand.

Those who require medication should contact their pharmacy. Currently pharmacies can dispense up to a month's worth of normal medicines at a time.

People with road access can collect prescriptions from the pharmacy as normal.

For people in isolated communities, the Emergency Management Team is organising scheduled deliveries by water taxi to the Marlborough Sounds and investigating other options for non-marine areas.

People needing assistance with ordering medications can contact the PHO welfare hub on Ph: 0800 268 366 option 3 or email nmh.welfare.nmdhb.govt.nz

To find the nearest pharmacy , as well as other health services, visit https://healthpoint.co.nz/nelson-marlborough/

The Public Health Service continues to recommend people on their own water supply, who are affected by flooding, to boil their water. Flood water can contain bugs that can make people sick. If you are experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms, please contact your local GP, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Refuse and Recycling

The Rai Valley Transfer Station has reopened. Access to the transfer station is subject to any roading restrictions that apply.

All coin skips in the Sounds are operating as normal but subject to roading restrictions.

Waste management options in communities affected by the rain event are being reviewed.

Information & Support

If you require support, please contact welfare@marlborough.govt.nz or phone Council on 03 520 7400.

If you have a roading related enquiry, please contact: recovery@marlboroughroads.com or phone 0800 213 213.

For local roading alerts/updates go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts?itemCategory=roads

For state highway updates go to: www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

For information on the event go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/august-storm-event-2022

For an update on rivers, rainfall and reserves including the Taylor Floodway Reserve and Wither Hills Farm Park Tracks go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts?itemCategory=rivers-rainfall

If you are having difficulty understanding or interpreting your insurance policy or the insurance process, the Residential Advisory Service (RAS) is available to help at: https://advisory.org.nz/

If you need assistance to find temporary accommodation while your home is repaired or rebuilt or if repairs prevent access to your home visit: www.tas.mbie.govt.nz/

Those residents who have been severely impacted by the rain event and require financial support can contact the Ministry of Social Development on Ph: 0800 559 009 or visit: www.workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/civil-defence-payment.html

For information about what land damage EQCover covers go to: www.facebook.com/earthquakecommission

