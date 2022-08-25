UPDATE - Police Investigating Aggravated Robbery Of Invercargill Service Station

Invercargill Police are continuing to investigate an aggravated robbery that occurred yesterday and urge anyone with information to contact Police.

The incident took place at a service station on Elles road around 8:30pm last night.

The occupants of the silver Nissan sought in a pervious appeal have spoken with Police, and we are satisfied they were not involved in the incident and that the offender was acting alone.

Police believe the offender took several pouches of tobacco and we would like to hear from anyone that has been offered to purchase tobacco outside of typical retail transactions.

A scene examination has now been completed and CCTV footage is currently being reviewed.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery and may have seen anything which could assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051679160.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org/

