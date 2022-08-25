Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Another Major Milestone For Riverlink With Interim Decision From Environment Court

Thursday, 25 August 2022, 5:39 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

The Environment Court has today issued an interim decision on approving a range of resource consent applications for RiverLink, delivering a high level of confidence in the project.

"Today’s decision is welcome news, and a strong indication we are a significant step closer to receiving full resource consent," says Lower Hutt Mayor, Campbell Barry.

"The project is not only critical for Lower Hutt’s resilience, it will also better connect our city through a new Melling interchange - including a relocated train station, and new vehicle and walking and cycling bridges. The ability to also build a more liveable and vibrant CBD is an exciting and a once in a lifetime opportunity."

RiverLink is set to be the largest infrastructure project in the history of the Hutt Valley. It involves upgrading the stopbanks on either side of Hutt River and deepening and widening the channel to protect the city centre from a one in 440-year flood.

RiverLink will also have a significant positive impact on transport and traffic effects. It will create a safer and more resilient transport system for Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt as well as new spaces and pathways connecting to the city centre.

"Encouraging people to shift to more sustainable forms of travel will help free up our roads, reduce emissions, and play a part in addressing climate change issues," says Hutt City Chief Executive, Jo Miller.

"This year the council has budgeted $15.6 million towards the project. Final consent once received will allow us to engage with potential design and construction contractors. Once preferred partners have been decided, the advanced construction planning will take place."

The RiverLink project is a partnership between Hutt City Council (urban development), Greater Wellington (vital flood protection), Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (Melling transport improvements) and Mana Whenua - Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika

The project is on track to be completed in 2027.

