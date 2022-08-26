Pair Charged Under Films, Videos And Publications Classification Act
Friday, 26 August 2022, 5:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
25 August
Police spokesperson:
Police
arrested two people in Christchurch today in relation to
alleged
offences under the Films, Videos, and
Publications Classification Act 1993.
A man has been
charged with two counts of distributing an
objectionable
publication and one charge of failing to
carry out obligations in relation to
a computer
search.
A woman has been charged with distributing an
objectionable publication,
failing to carry out
obligations in relation to a computer search
and
obstructing Police.
They have been bailed to
appear in the Christchurch District Court on 31
August
2022.
As these matters are due before the courts,
Police have no further
comment.
© Scoop Media
