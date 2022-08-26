Pair Charged Under Films, Videos And Publications Classification Act

25 August

Police spokesperson:

Police arrested two people in Christchurch today in relation to alleged

offences under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993.

A man has been charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable

publication and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to

a computer search.

A woman has been charged with distributing an objectionable publication,

failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and

obstructing Police.

They have been bailed to appear in the Christchurch District Court on 31

August 2022.

As these matters are due before the courts, Police have no further comment.

