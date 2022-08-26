Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Less Speed Means Less Harm

Friday, 26 August 2022, 6:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Every single extra kilometre per hour matters.

That’s the message Southern District Road Policing Manager Inspector James
Ure wants to get across to motorists in Otago and Southland, as his staff
focus on those who are driving above the speed limit. Even slightly.

“Our teams will be looking very closely at those who are driving 0-10km/h
above the speed limit,” says Inspector Ure.

“Every opportunity we can take to reduce speeds, even by a fraction, has
the potential to make a huge difference to safety on our roads.

“The science tells us that just a 1km/hr decrease in mean speeds across the
board equates to between a 4-6% reduction in fatal crashes. In today’s
numbers, that means a potential saving of approximately 16 lives nationally!
That’s a huge risk we can avoid with a small reduction in speed.”

To work on reducing the risks associated with vehicles travelling above the
speed limit, Southern District Police will be looking to increase their
presence on the road network and maintain a strong element of surprise.

“People should expect to see Police on roads right across the district –
anywhere and anytime – looking to keep our community safe.”

Inspector Ure says this approach will play a big part in helping keep people
safe from those travelling at high speeds. But motorists also need to play
their part.

“Even when speed doesn’t cause a crash, it is the single biggest
determinant in whether you and your passengers walk away or are carried away.

“It’s simple: less speed means less harm.”

