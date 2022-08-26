Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Missing Family – Tom Phillips And His Children

Friday, 26 August 2022, 11:01 am
Waikato Police are widening the appeal for sightings in relation to missing man Tom Phillips, and his children Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Ember

"Despite a number of land and air searches, and regular discussions with community members who spend time in Marokopa's extensive bush area, we have not located any signs of the family," says Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin.

Police are now considering the possibility they may be outside of the wider Marokopa area and are urging anyone across the across the country to come forward and report information to us about any of the following…
• A new family group in your community - specifically a father and three school aged-children.
• A man and three school-aged children travelling inter-city on trains, buses or ferries.
• Three school-aged children in your community who don't appear to be attending local schools.
• The disappearance of petrol, diesel, food or camping supplies.

Tom was seen by family on 10 January 2022 however failed to reappear in the Te Kuiti District Court on 12 January on a charge of making a false statement.

He and the children were officially reported as missing by family members on 18 January.

In late January, Police were made aware his vehicle, a ute, had been left parked on Mangatoa Road near the Mangatoa Track.

On 9 February Tom returned to a family member's home in the middle of the night to take supplies. He did not appear to have the children with him as they were not sighted.

Since that time there have been multiple reports of sightings - most in the Waikato region. All have been followed up without success.

"We are mindful the photos we have made public to date may now not accurately depict what Tom and the children look like," says Inspector Loughrin.

"When Tom Phillips was last seen by family in February, he had a beard and that alone will make him look considerably different than in the photos we have circulated."
The children’s appearance will have also changed since they were last seen by family in January.

"They will be taller; they will have either lost baby teeth or started to get their adult teeth and will likely be wearing their hair in different styles. They could also be using different names.

“If you think you may have seen them, or know where they are, we want the opportunity to follow up that information.”

Police continue to have regular contact with their extended family.

"I want to acknowledge both the children's mother, and Tom's wider family who continue to be living with extreme stress and anxiety."

Anyone who can assist should contact Police via 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.

MISSING:
• Ember Nirvana Essence Phillips - age 6 - date of birth 20/01/2016
• Maverick Rusty Callam Phillips - age 7 - date of birth 20/11/2014
• Jayda Jorga Jin Phillips - age 9 - date of birth 18/6/2013
• Thomas Callam Phillips – age 35 – date of birth 6/5/1987 – height – 180cm, thin build, balding, likely has a beard.

