Operation Cobalt - Charges follow arrests in Spring Creek

Three gang members have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a gang property on Ferry Road, Spring Creek.

Two men, aged 32-years-old and 41-years-old, will appear in Nelson District Court today facing charges including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

A third man aged 34-years-old will appear in Nelson District Court on Monday 29th August facing charges including kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery of Tasman District CIB says “As part of Operation Cobalt, we continue to have a significant focus on targeting and disrupting unlawful gang activity in our communities.

“These arrests should send a clear message of our commitment to hold to account individuals who believe they can operate outside the law.”

Crime, intimidation, and gang violence generated by gang members causes a significant impact on the wellbeing of our communities.

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about gang activity in their community.

The information you supply could help Police piece together details of offending and lead to a prosecution.

You can report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or phone 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

