Paparoa Track Access Road Damaged

The Paparoa Track Great Walk came through last week’s rainstorms relatively unscathed but the access road on the Blackball side is damaged.

A big slip has taken away a large section of the Croesus Road which leads to Smoke-ho carpark where track users start out.

DOC Greymouth Acting Operations Manager Darrell Haworth says the Greymouth District Council, which maintains the road, has advised that it isn’t safe for vehicles.

“The good news is that, for now, the council is allowing track visitors to walk or bike the road past the slip site to access the Paparoa Track.”

“This adds about 5km to the trip, largely uphill. There’s no parking at the gate at the start of the road so anyone heading for the track will need to either organise a drop-off/pick up or be prepared to travel another 1.5kms from the public carpark in Blackball to the gate.”

“If the council thinks visitor risk is compromised at any stage, they will completely close the road.”

Darrell Haworth says the council is working on a plan to fix the road. The DOC website will be updated when there is news about timing of the work or any change to current access.

Once work on the fix starts the road will close fully as it will involve digging up the current surface.

A DOC crew checked the Paparoa Track itself on Monday and found no major storm damage.

For more information check the Paparoa Track page on the DOC website or contact the Paparoa National Park Visitors Centre on 03 731 1895.

