Police urge people to carefully secure valuables

Police have found tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property linked to several thefts in Christchurch in recent weeks.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie says following the arrest of a 36 year old man, police searched container yards on Wednesday and located the stolen property.

A second man, aged 27, has now also been arrested.

Enquiries have found the alleged offenders were stealing to order or attempting to sell the items on Facebook Marketplace.

“Anyone searching Facebook Marketplace or elsewhere online for a bargain should be extremely cautious. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. On-sold stolen items may be seized by Police and the purchaser left out of pocket,” Detective Senior Sergeant Baillie says.

“This is a timely reminder that a few simple actions can help keep your property safe.”

These include:

Locking your vehicle

Removing tools or other valuables from your vehicle

Securing new builds as whiteware and other high-value items are installed

Being mindful of how you carry and where you leave items such a laptops, phones and bank cards

The two arrested men have been charged with a number of burglaries, theft from vehicles and using a document (stolen credit cards).

The 36-year-old has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to reappear on 14 September, while the 27-year-old is expected to appear tomorrow.

Inquiries are continuing into burglaries and thefts in the area. Police are asking anyone with information about these thefts to please call Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

