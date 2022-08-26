Manawatū Police Target Vehicle Offenders

An operation focused on vehicle crime in the Manawatū has seen Police make 15 arrests in the past two weeks.

The region, including Levin and Feilding, has seen a recent spike in vehicle-related crime including stolen vehicles and property taken from cars.

"When a person's vehicle is stolen or tampered with, and property taken, the harm and stress caused has a very real impact on their daily lives," says Manawatū Acting Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Phil Ward.

"Consequently, we take this offending extremely seriously and have had a team of investigators focused on first identifying those responsible and then locating them."

Those arrested include 13 people for stealing vehicles and two people for breaking into them.

Ages for these alleged offenders range from 14 to 33 years old, with nearly half of them under the age of 20.

Four offenders had their bail opposed by Police and been remanded in custody. One is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow, facing charges relating to vehicle crime.

Police have recovered the majority of the vehicles stolen which have included older model Subarus, Mazdas and Toyota utes.

"This is a timely reminder that the community needs to work with us to combat this offending and we ask anyone witnessing suspicious behaviour around vehicles or anyone who has information about who is committing these crimes to contact us," says Senior Sergeant Ward.

"It's also important the community takes steps to ensure their vehicles are less likely to be targeted."

Police are aware two cars were stolen after they were left unoccupied, unlocked, with the keys in the ignition and engines running.

Police strongly encourage the following prevention measures:

If you are not in your vehicle - lock it.

Install alarms or steering wheel locks to vehicles if they don’t have them

Use sensor lighting and CCTV to monitor areas where vehicles are typically parked if not in a secure garage

Consider parking susceptible models in behind newer vehicles on the driveway preventing them being removed

Never leave valuables in your car especially wallets, cash, bank cards etc

