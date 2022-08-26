Marlborough August Weather Event Update #12

All heavy rain and strong wind watches and warnings have now been lifted for the top of the south region, with drier and more settled weather expected at least until the middle of next week.

This is welcome news for the Marlborough region as the impact of the recent significant weather event continues to be assessed and recovery begins.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller, Dean Heiford, says we had less rain than expected last night and no significant rain in the areas most at risk. However, while this is good news, it doesn’t mean there are not still issues of risk out there.”

State highways and local roads

Waka Kotahi reports that State Highway 6 between Havelock and Rai Valley is likely to be re-opened with speed restrictions and traffic management in place by Tuesday morning (August 30), and all of State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim re-opened by Wednesday morning (August 31), with restrictions in place.

There has been significant damage to local roads throughout Marlborough. Crews are out assessing the roads and when they are safely able to be open. Some roads may only be open currently to essential services or for emergency purposes. More information on essential/emergency purposes is available at www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/august-storm-event-2022/general-recovery-information-august-2022-storm-event/definition-of-an-emergency-or-essential-service

You can keep up to date on the status of local roads by visiting the Council’s website alerts: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts or sign up to the Antenno app to receive notifications on your phone: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/apps/antenno

Response

Farmers in the stricken Rai Valley area are getting on with day-to-day tasks with their main effort getting stock and supply trucks into the area.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller, Dean Heiford, commended the rural community and support groups for distributing donated stock feed and supporting volunteer clean-ups. He reminded all involved in clean up efforts to keep health and safety front of mind.

“The damage in the Marlborough Sounds, Port Underwood, French Pass, d’Urville Island, Canvastown and Rai Valley is significant and extensive with many areas still isolated.

Civil Defence has not been able to reach everywhere but our entire region has been observed from the air, and where we have been able to get to by land, we have,” Mr Heiford said.

“We recognise that some residents remain isolated by road and there are a number of initiatives in place to support communities affected including subsidies for barge transport and water taxis.”

On the Wairau Plain there are isolated pockets of residents still dealing with flood waters. Contractors are working in some areas to remedy this and reduce flood water levels until ground water levels drop.

Assessments of buildings to date show 31 homes have been given red placards and 59 yellow. Further information about placards and definitions of each colour are provided at www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/emergencies-in-marlborough/post-emergency-event-building-information

Some properties have been assessed and assigned a placard by air due to access restrictions and may not have a placard physically displayed. Further information for affected properties will be distributed to those property owners as soon as possible.

Property assessments have been carried out by building inspectors and Geotech engineers helped by USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) travelling by helicopter and boat.

A large part of the Marlborough Sounds remains cut off by road and is only accessible by boat. Power and phone are restored to the majority of the region but a small number of outages remain. Service providers continue to work to re-establish service connections as quickly as possible.

Clearing debris and earthworks

The Marlborough Emergency Management response team can assist with access required for welfare purposes only and is happy to assist if it is within that mandate. Property owners are advised to liaise with their insurers and private contractors for any other site requirements within their boundaries.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller, Dean Heiford, urges all parties to ensure any property remediation works are done safely and by qualified professionals to reduce any risk of harm to workers and residents. “Any local road repairs, when we move into the recovery phase, must have the approval of Marlborough Roads,” Mr Heiford said.

Mayoral Relief Fund

Central Government, individuals and businesses have donated to the Mayoral Relief Fund which has now reached $163,250. The Mayoral Relief Fund has been approved as a donee organisation, meaning donations are tax deductible.

“The level of contribution from individuals, businesses, and the Government to the Mayoral Relief Fund to support the Marlborough community and our neighbours has been amazing. This fund will provide much needed support to households and communities that have been affected,” Mr Heiford said.

Public health

People are asked to ensure they have sufficient supplies of regular medicines at all times with at least a week's supply on hand.

Those who require medication should contact their pharmacy. Currently pharmacies can dispense up to a month's worth of normal medicines at a time.

People with road access can collect prescriptions from the pharmacy as normal.

People needing assistance with ordering medications can contact the PHO welfare hub on Ph: 0800 268 366 option 3 or email nmh.welfare.nmdhb.govt.nz. This service is not available this weekend but will resume on Monday 29 August.

To find the nearest pharmacy, as well as other health services, visit https://healthpoint.co.nz/nelson-marlborough/

The Public Health Service continues to recommend people on their own water supply, who are affected by flooding, to boil their water. Flood water can contain bugs that can make people sick. If you are experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms, please contact your local GP, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Information & Support

If you need to leave your house because it has been damaged by the weather event and you do not have anywhere to stay, we may be able to help you. Contact welfare@marlborough.govt.nz or ring Marlborough district Council on 03 520 7400 and ask for the Welfare desk.

For more support information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/august-storm-event-2022/general-recovery-information-august-2022-storm-event

If you have a roading related enquiry, please contact: recovery@marlboroughroads.com or phone 0800 213 213.

For information on the event go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/civil-defence-emergency-management/august-storm-event-2022

For local roading alerts/updates go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts

For state highway updates go to: www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

For an update on rivers, rainfall and reserves including the Taylor Floodway Reserve and Wither Hills Farm Park Tracks go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/alerts?itemCategory=rivers-rainfall

If you are having difficulty understanding or interpreting your insurance policy or the insurance process, the Residential Advisory Service (RAS) is available to help at: https://advisory.org.nz/

If you need assistance to find temporary accommodation while your home is repaired or rebuilt or if repairs prevent access to your home visit: www.tas.mbie.govt.nz/

Those residents who have been severely impacted by the rain event and require financial support can contact the Ministry of Social Development on Ph: 0800 559 009 or visit: www.workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/civil-defence-payment.html

For information about what land damage EQCover covers go to: www.facebook.com/earthquakecommission

