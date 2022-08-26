Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Moves Into Recovery

Friday, 26 August 2022, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Eleven days on from the recent weather event, life has returned to normal for many in the Marlborough region.

However, for those communities still isolated because of the major damage caused, or for property owners left dealing with the severe damage left behind, there is still a long haul ahead.

The State of Emergency declaration lifts at 4.30pm today - Friday 26 August - to coincide with the transition to recovery stage.

In signing the recovery transition notice Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says it is a crucial step as the region begins to recover.

“Today the response finishes and our recovery begins,” Mayor Leggett said.

“Over the past week, our communities have rallied together to support each other, and I know they will continue to do so. The generosity of neighbours within Marlborough has been outstanding,” he said.

“It has been a big week for Marlborough in terms of the response to the recent weather event. I want to acknowledge everyone who has been involved,” Mayor Leggett said.

“It is also heartening to see that the work to get our region on its road to recovery is already underway. We have made huge gains getting our communities reconnected. Waka Kotahi’s announcement about the imminent reopening of State Highway 6 with some restrictions will offer further relief.”

“The recovery is going to be a long haul. It will be complex, and it will require input from several key agencies at a local and national level. We know many of our local roads, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds, will be inaccessible or affected for some time to come.”

“Rest assured we will do all we can to get our communities connected again as quickly as possible, but it is going to take time. And there will need to be some big decisions made about roading in our region on this journey,” Mayor Leggett said.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller, Dean Heiford, says emergency services will now stand down and on Monday the recovery ‘hits the road’ in what will be likely be the biggest recovery ever faced in the region.

“Recovery agencies will continue to work to assess, repair and clear local roads to enable access in and out of affected communities. This will take some time as access challenges remain in parts of the region, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds,” Mr Heiford said.

“The transition to the recovery phase this afternoon will give us the time to engage with our communities, and understand their short-term and long-range needs, so that we can best plan for and support the region’s pathway to recovery,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



The Scoop Editor: On Scoop.co.nz Joining Google News Showcase


Over the past 23 years Scoop NZ has built an independent online news platform serving a readership interested in stuff that matters. Important political, sectoral and local content rather than clickbait. News you can use...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Saying Goodbye To Dr Sharma, And The Monarchy


Dr. Guarav Sharma is now an independent MP. We probably won’t have to wait much longer before we hear he’d be willing to work with a centre-right government in future, should the good people of Hamilton West re-elect him next year. His constituents deserve a lot better. Despite several invitations to share the evidence (a) of bullying and (b) how many of his staff have quit, Sharma has repeatedly failed to front up...
More>>




 
 


Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>


Government: $1 Billion In Research And Development Supported Through Tax Incentive
The Government is helping business to succeed with the Research and Development Tax Incentive supporting an excess of $1 billion in research and development activity in New Zealand... More>>


Government: New Zealand Bill Of Rights (Declarations Of Inconsistency) Amendment Bill Passes Third Reading
Legislation which strengthens New Zealanders’ basic human rights has passed its third reading in Parliament today... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>

Te Pati Maori: Welcome New Māori Speaker Of Parliament
Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi warmly welcome Adrian Rurawhe to his new role as Speaker of the House on this historic day... More>>

Consumer NZ: Welcomes Push To Ensure Duopoly Opens Up Wholesale Access To Groceries
Consumer NZ welcomes today’s announcement on supermarket wholesale access from Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 