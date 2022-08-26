Marlborough Moves Into Recovery

Eleven days on from the recent weather event, life has returned to normal for many in the Marlborough region.

However, for those communities still isolated because of the major damage caused, or for property owners left dealing with the severe damage left behind, there is still a long haul ahead.

The State of Emergency declaration lifts at 4.30pm today - Friday 26 August - to coincide with the transition to recovery stage.

In signing the recovery transition notice Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says it is a crucial step as the region begins to recover.

“Today the response finishes and our recovery begins,” Mayor Leggett said.

“Over the past week, our communities have rallied together to support each other, and I know they will continue to do so. The generosity of neighbours within Marlborough has been outstanding,” he said.

“It has been a big week for Marlborough in terms of the response to the recent weather event. I want to acknowledge everyone who has been involved,” Mayor Leggett said.

“It is also heartening to see that the work to get our region on its road to recovery is already underway. We have made huge gains getting our communities reconnected. Waka Kotahi’s announcement about the imminent reopening of State Highway 6 with some restrictions will offer further relief.”

“The recovery is going to be a long haul. It will be complex, and it will require input from several key agencies at a local and national level. We know many of our local roads, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds, will be inaccessible or affected for some time to come.”

“Rest assured we will do all we can to get our communities connected again as quickly as possible, but it is going to take time. And there will need to be some big decisions made about roading in our region on this journey,” Mayor Leggett said.

Marlborough Emergency Management Incident Controller, Dean Heiford, says emergency services will now stand down and on Monday the recovery ‘hits the road’ in what will be likely be the biggest recovery ever faced in the region.

“Recovery agencies will continue to work to assess, repair and clear local roads to enable access in and out of affected communities. This will take some time as access challenges remain in parts of the region, particularly in the Marlborough Sounds,” Mr Heiford said.

“The transition to the recovery phase this afternoon will give us the time to engage with our communities, and understand their short-term and long-range needs, so that we can best plan for and support the region’s pathway to recovery,” he said.

