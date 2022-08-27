Christchurch Police Seek Witnesses To Avondale Incident

26 August

Christchurch Police investigating an incident in Avondale yesterday are

asking for witnesses to come forward.

A man was hit by a silver-coloured Subaru Impreza near the intersection of

Anzac Drive and Wainoni Road at about 2.45pm.

He suffered a number of injuries including grazing to his body and head and

is recovering at home.

"We believe he had been in his own vehicle, a grey Nissan Skyline, shortly

before he got out and was struck by the Subaru," says Constable Lisa Zwarst.

"We now need to locate the driver of the silver Subaru and we're asking for

anyone with information, including witnesses, to get in contact."

If you were driving in this area at the time and have dash camera footage

capturing the incident, Police also want to hear from you.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or

online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please

reference file number 220825/2856.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org .

