Christchurch Police Seek Witnesses To Avondale Incident
26 August
Christchurch Police investigating an
incident in Avondale yesterday are
asking for witnesses to come forward.
A man was hit by a silver-coloured
Subaru Impreza near the intersection of
Anzac Drive and Wainoni Road at about 2.45pm.
He suffered a number of
injuries including grazing to his body and head and
is recovering at home.
"We believe he had been in his own
vehicle, a grey Nissan Skyline, shortly
before he got out and was struck by the Subaru," says Constable Lisa Zwarst.
"We now need to locate the driver of the
silver Subaru and we're asking for
anyone with information, including witnesses, to get in contact."
If you were driving in this area at the time
and have dash camera footage
capturing the incident, Police also want to hear from you.
Anyone who can
assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service
or
online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please
reference file number 220825/2856.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org .