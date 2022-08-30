Serious Crash, SH5, Taupo District - Bay Of Plenty
Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 6:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH5, (between the
cross roads of High Level Road and
Wairango Road) Iwitahi.
The two-vehicle crash,
involving a truck and a ute, was reported to Police
just
after 6am.
Four people are reported to be injured -
two people have serious injuries and
two with moderate
injuries.
The road is expected to be closed for a
period of time and motorists are
asked to avoid the area
or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
If only we could take one tenth of the energy we currently expend on worrying about what Ian Foster’s coaching policies are doing to the All Blacks, and feed it into the national grid. We’d be far better off putting some of that energy into worrying about the harms that our current immigration settings are doing to the nation. Forget the World Cup. There’s a far more important global competition going on to attract skilled labour – from nursing staff to the cutting edge workers in Artificial Intelligence – and New Zealand is losing this contest, hand over fist. People who want to come here, and/or want to stay here, are being driven away by the short-sighted chaotic and inhumane approach we take to the granting of permanent residency...More>>