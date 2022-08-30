Serious Crash, SH5, Taupo District - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH5, (between the

cross roads of High Level Road and Wairango Road) Iwitahi.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a truck and a ute, was reported to Police

just after 6am.

Four people are reported to be injured - two people have serious injuries and

two with moderate injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for a period of time and motorists are

asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

© Scoop Media

