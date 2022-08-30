Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Public's Assistance In Robbery Investigation

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police in Glen Innes are seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation into a robbery on 29 July where an elderly man was assaulted and his property stolen.

Do you know this man?  Please contact police

As part of our investigation, Police are releasing an image of a suspect we are seeking to identify.

The incident occurred at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre where the victim has been targeted by the offender and as a result of the attack he was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

The man’s wallet and watch were stolen as a result.

Enquiries have been ongoing since the incident occurred, which have identified the offender boarding a train at the shopping centre at 5.55pm immediately after the robbery took place.

He has got off the train at Panmure Train Station, before boarding a bus heading towards the central city at 6pm.

At this stage Police have not been able to identify the offender and we are seeking the public’s assistance with our investigation.

This was an incredibly callous incident which has seen a vulnerable person in the community targeted and had their property stolen.

Police have no tolerance for this sort of act and we ask anyone that knows this man to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 220730/7873. People can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

