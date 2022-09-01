Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Prime Minister Visits Marlborough

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden visited Marlborough on Thursday 1 September to see first-hand the damage to our region following the recent weather event.

Joining her on her visit was Emergency Management Minister, Hon Kieran McAnulty, and Transport Minister, Hon Michael Wood.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett and Marlborough District Council Chief Executive, Mark Wheeler, met Prime Minister Ardern, Minister McAnulty and Minister Wood on their arrival in Blenheim before accompanying them on a visit to Rai Valley.

Local iwi welcomed the visitors to Rai Valley Area School before the Prime Minister and Ministers met with locals, volunteers, community representatives and first responders, all of whom played an important part in the immediate response to the flooding in the area.

The group then hopped in the helicopter and the Prime Minister was flown over areas of the Marlborough Sounds that were impacted by last month’s severe weather event.

Marlborough Mayor, John Leggett, thanked the Prime Minister and Ministers for taking the time to visit Marlborough to see first-hand the damage our region has sustained.

“For us, it was important the Prime Minister and other key Ministers were able to see for themselves the devastation the weather event caused,” Mayor Leggett said.

“While there are other areas of Marlborough that have been affected by the flooding, we were able to provide the Prime Minister with a birds-eye-view of the Marlborough Sounds including the damage to the roading network.

“During her visit the Prime Minister was able to get a true sense of the long and complex road to recovery for our region, and that is extremely important,” Mayor Leggett said.

Mayor Leggett also thanked the government for the additional $100,000 contribution to the Mayoral Relief Fund which now brings the total to $266,270.

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Self-inflicted Kiwisaver Disaster


In years to come, the Great Kiwisaver Fees Fiasco is going to be taught in schools as a lesson in political mis-management. To put it mildly, the government did not front foot the significant change it was making to require all Kiwisaver providers to pay GST on the fees they charge for their financial services. The change envisaged would have delivered it an annual $225 million in extra GST from 2026 onwards and – if the GST component was passed on entirely to the public – the modelling indicated that this would reduce their savings by billions over the next 50 years...
Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


