Council Approves Grant For Environment Centre Hawke's Bay



Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has approved a significant grant for Environment Centre Hawke’s Bay to support its relocation so it can continue operating, to the tune of $50,000.

Regional Council Chairman Rick Barker says the Environment Centre Hawke’s Bay is a very worthy cause.

“Our environment sustains us physically and we have a responsibility to take care of environmental issues. Its more than good to do, it’s necessary. It is gratifying to be able to support the Environment Centre into new premises and kick off a new strategic plan with initiatives to increase community education and awareness about climate action which aligns strongly with where we’re heading as a council.”

“I hope more people make themselves available of the services the centre provides and offer the centre support for their work” says Cr Barker.

Environment Centre Hawke’s Bay Chief Executive Emma Morgan-Heke says they’re very grateful to Regional Council for this support and funding, which has enabled them to move premises and continue offering their services.

“The funding will be used to pay our building lease to keep the centre running. New premises give us the space to broaden our climate action focus across the circular economy, food resilience, biodiversity, water health and abundance, equitable transition, energy and transport areas. With climate change affecting the world, it is important that we put money into community organisations that focus on climate action, transition, and resilience building.”

The Environment Centre Hawke’s Bay were given notice earlier this year that the building was going to be demolished to make way for potential commercial development on the site.

Their new premises is 201 Southland Road, Hastings.

To learn more about Environment Centre Hawke’s Bay and the work they do, head to https://www.environmentcentre.org.nz/

