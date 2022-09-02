Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Civic And Community Awards Honour Local Volunteers And Community Groups

Friday, 2 September 2022, 11:07 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Volunteer groups and individuals were celebrated and recognised in the annual Kāpiti Coast Civic and Community Awards at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti on Wednesday night.

Mayor Guru With The Winners

The Civic Awards recognise those who have contributed to the community through hard mahi or who have exceptional achievements as individuals in their chosen field. Presented by Mayor K Gurunathan, the recipients of the Civic Awards this year were Rob Bigwood, Pahi Lemmon, Kevin Ramshaw, and Diane Brady.

The Mayoral Award for 2022 went to Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi (Koro Don Te Maipi) for his services as kaumatua to Council and in the Kāpiti Coast community.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the awards recognise and celebrate the people who make Kāpiti a great place to live.

“It’s an honour to host these awards on behalf of the Kāpiti Coast Community and Wellington Airport. Our community is so fortunate to have so many unsung heroes who give their own time and resources through volunteering. These awards are a chance for us to sing their praises and show our utmost appreciation for them and the work they do.

“This year is particularly special for me as it is the last Mayoral Award I will be handing out as Kāpiti Coast District Mayor, and I feel so privileged to honour Koro Don on this occasion. We have spent many years working very closely together and I will forever appreciate and treasure his support and guidance to myself, our Council and our Community.

“It was also humbling to have former Mayors Alan Milne, Ross Church and Jenny Rowan give their thanks to Koro Don too, and I appreciate them doing so.”

Six groups received a Wellington Airport Regional Community Award, and six more groups were acknowledged as highly commended. Energise Ōtaki were selected as this year’s Supreme Winner of the Community Awards and will go forward to represent Kāpiti in the Wellington Region Supreme Awards.

Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell, said the airport was proud to recognise the amazing work of community groups in Kāpiti over the previous 12 months.

“Many of these groups don’t always get the recognition they deserve, which is a big reason why we run these awards,” she said.

“Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year.”

Full list of winners:

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards

  • Heritage and Environment category
    Highly commended: Paekākāriki FM

Winner: Energise Ōtaki Charitable Trust

  • Health and Wellbeing category
    Highly commended: The Nest Collective Kāpiti Branch

Winner: Friday Food Share

  • Sports and Leisure category
    Highly commended: Kāpiti Coast Park Run

Winner: Kāpiti Softball Club

  • Education and Child/Youth Development category
    Highly commended: Ngā Manu Trust's Practical Conservation Studies Course, with Paraparaumu College and Waikanae Rotary

Winner: Paekākāriki Surf Lifesaving Club

  • Arts and Culture category
    Highly commended: Kāpiti Arts Studio

Winner: Paekākāriki Station Precinct Trust

  • Rising Star category
    Highly commended: The Nest Collective Kāpiti Branch

Winner: Ngā Manu Trust Practical Collective Studies Course, with Paraparaumu College and Waikanae Rotary

Kāpiti Coast District Civic Awards

  • Rob Bigwood
  • Pahi Lemmon
  • Kevin Ramshaw
  • Diane Brady

2022 Mayoral Award

Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi (Koro Don Te Maipi)

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On King Coal’s Comeback, Plus A Music Playlist


Of late, the news bulletins have been carrying alarming images of extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and extreme drought across Europe. Pakistan has 7,000 glaciers, the largest number in any country outside the polar regions. Those glaciers are melting, which is one reason (along with a particularly wet summer monsoon season) that one third of a country that 225 million people call home is now reportedly under water. In Pakistan, the weather impact has been amplified by the dire effects of rampant de-forestation. Elsewhere… Europe is going through what is reportedly its worst period of drought in half a millennium...
More>>




 
 

Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 