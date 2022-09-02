Civic And Community Awards Honour Local Volunteers And Community Groups

Volunteer groups and individuals were celebrated and recognised in the annual Kāpiti Coast Civic and Community Awards at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti on Wednesday night.

Mayor Guru With The Winners

The Civic Awards recognise those who have contributed to the community through hard mahi or who have exceptional achievements as individuals in their chosen field. Presented by Mayor K Gurunathan, the recipients of the Civic Awards this year were Rob Bigwood, Pahi Lemmon, Kevin Ramshaw, and Diane Brady.

The Mayoral Award for 2022 went to Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi (Koro Don Te Maipi) for his services as kaumatua to Council and in the Kāpiti Coast community.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the awards recognise and celebrate the people who make Kāpiti a great place to live.

“It’s an honour to host these awards on behalf of the Kāpiti Coast Community and Wellington Airport. Our community is so fortunate to have so many unsung heroes who give their own time and resources through volunteering. These awards are a chance for us to sing their praises and show our utmost appreciation for them and the work they do.

“This year is particularly special for me as it is the last Mayoral Award I will be handing out as Kāpiti Coast District Mayor, and I feel so privileged to honour Koro Don on this occasion. We have spent many years working very closely together and I will forever appreciate and treasure his support and guidance to myself, our Council and our Community.

“It was also humbling to have former Mayors Alan Milne, Ross Church and Jenny Rowan give their thanks to Koro Don too, and I appreciate them doing so.”

Six groups received a Wellington Airport Regional Community Award, and six more groups were acknowledged as highly commended. Energise Ōtaki were selected as this year’s Supreme Winner of the Community Awards and will go forward to represent Kāpiti in the Wellington Region Supreme Awards.

Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell, said the airport was proud to recognise the amazing work of community groups in Kāpiti over the previous 12 months.

“Many of these groups don’t always get the recognition they deserve, which is a big reason why we run these awards,” she said.

“Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year.”

Full list of winners:

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards

Heritage and Environment category

Highly commended: Paekākāriki FM

Winner: Energise Ōtaki Charitable Trust

Health and Wellbeing category

Highly commended: The Nest Collective Kāpiti Branch

Winner: Friday Food Share

Sports and Leisure category

Highly commended: Kāpiti Coast Park Run

Winner: Kāpiti Softball Club

Education and Child/Youth Development category

Highly commended: Ngā Manu Trust's Practical Conservation Studies Course, with Paraparaumu College and Waikanae Rotary

Winner: Paekākāriki Surf Lifesaving Club

Arts and Culture category

Highly commended: Kāpiti Arts Studio

Winner: Paekākāriki Station Precinct Trust

Rising Star category

Highly commended: The Nest Collective Kāpiti Branch

Winner: Ngā Manu Trust Practical Collective Studies Course, with Paraparaumu College and Waikanae Rotary

Kāpiti Coast District Civic Awards

Rob Bigwood

Pahi Lemmon

Kevin Ramshaw

Diane Brady

2022 Mayoral Award

Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi (Koro Don Te Maipi)

