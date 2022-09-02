Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Realignment Of SH1 Southbound Traffic Lanes At Papakura Overnight This Sunday

Friday, 2 September 2022, 11:49 am
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists in Auckland that, subject to weather, the two southbound lanes on the SH1 Southern Motorway from 1km north of Papakura Interchange down to the BP motorway service centre before Drury will be moved in towards the central median overnight on Sunday 4 September.

A full southbound closure between Takanini and Drury Interchanges is required between 9pm Sunday and 6am Monday to roll out this traffic switch. There will also be a northbound closure in place between Drury and Papakura interchanges, between 9pm Sunday and 5am Monday. During these overnight closures, traffic will be detoured along Great South Road.

This two-lane realignment will provide more work space for road widening and stormwater improvements, behind the safety barriers on the eastern side of the motorway. This traffic switch is part of the first stage of works on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, which is part of the Government’s $8.7 billion investment through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme to get our cities moving, save lives and boost productivity.

The wider SH1 Papakura to Drury project includes:

  • a new 4km shared walking and cycling path along the western side of SH1 between Papakura and Drury Interchanges (extending the Southern Path between Takanini and Papakura Interchanges opened in May 2021)
  • an additional lane in each direction and wide shoulders to future-proof for public transport services between Papakura and Drury
  • interchange improvements at Papakura (including a new southbound on-ramp) and Drury (enabling rail electrification between Papakura and Pukekohe, future-proofing for additional rail lines, and improved safety and access on Great South Road through the interchange)
  • improved local road connections and access along and across the motorway
  • improved safety features and environmental outcomes.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt.nz/p2b

