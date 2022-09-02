Police investigating theft from Wellington Free Ambulance

Senior Sergeant Richard Potton:

Police are investigating after a serious incident overnight where a Wellington Free Ambulance was broken into while attending a medical event in Lower Hutt.

The ambulance was parked outside of an address on Waiwhetu Road around 12.11am while the paramedics were inside tending to an individual.

The ambulance was left locked and secure on the street. When the paramedics have returned they have noticed it has been broken into.

Medical drugs and lifesaving equipment has been taken.

Wellington Free Ambulance has also issued a release regarding this matter but we want to reiterate their messaging that the drugs taken could be dangerous and cause risk to life if taken incorrectly.

“It is really disappointing that this has occurred to a vital lifesaving service that should be off limits to a criminal act, and we encourage anyone with information to please come forward so we can return the equipment,” says Senior Sergeant Potton.

We would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact Police asap on 105 quoting file number 220902/9477

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

