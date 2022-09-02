Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rugby Fans Urged To Plan Ahead For All Blacks V Argentina Clash

Friday, 2 September 2022, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The stage is set at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium Waikato for an exciting test match between the All Blacks v Argentina on Saturday night.

Part of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship, the game is expected to draw a large crowd to the Hamilton venue.

Ben Slatter, H3’s Director of Operations, is encouraging those heading along to All Blacks v Argentina to plan their journey ahead of time and familiarise themselves with the venue before they arrive.

“We want people to enjoy a night of exciting rugby. By planning ahead and allowing themselves plenty of time to enter the venue and settle into their seats, rugby fans are going to have the best possible event experience,” he said.

Gates at FMG Stadium Waikato open at 3.45pm on Saturday, with an under-85kg national final taking place from 4.15pm as a curtain raiser to the All Blacks v Argentina match, which kicks off at 7.05pm.

“All tickets state a specific gate for entry to the stadium, so we ask that people check what gate they need to enter through and familiarise themselves with exactly where that is located before they arrive,” said Slatter.

“With mobile tickets it is important people fully charge their smartphones ahead of the event and increasing the brightness on their screens before they get to the gates is also very helpful when it comes to scanning the tickets.”

Street parking is limited around the venue and some road closures will be in place so eventgoers are encouraged to walk or use public transport where they can. BUSIT is running free central city rugby shuttles before the game – you can find information about this on their website here.

More information about road closures near the stadium and available transport options is also on the FMG Stadium Waikato website, along with the venue’s conditions of entry.

“The forecast is looking like it could be wet on Saturday night so we encourage people to bring along rain jackets and ponchos. Due to the crowd size for this event, umbrellas will not be permitted into the stadium as they can impede on other people’s space and restrict their view of the game – so please leave them at home. All our other usual conditions of entry are also in place,” said Slatter.

“We always love hosting the All Blacks here in Hamilton and are excited for this weekend’s match against Argentina. We look forward to welcoming a stadium full of passionate rugby fans on Saturday night.”

Some tickets for the match are still available from Ticketek.co.nz

