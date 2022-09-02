Fatal Crash, Aka Aka

One person has died following a crash near the intersection of Masters Road and Goodwin Road in Aka Aka this evening.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to emergency services at 4.40pm.

One of the vehicles became submerged in the stream on the side of the road and initially trapped one of the occupants.

They were extracted from the vehicle in a critical condition and passed away at the scene.

Two other people were seriously injured and have been transported to hospital.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

