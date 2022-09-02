Fatal Crash, Aka Aka
Friday, 2 September 2022, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash near the
intersection of Masters Road and Goodwin Road in Aka Aka
this evening.
The crash, involving two cars, was
reported to emergency services at 4.40pm.
One of the
vehicles became submerged in the stream on the side of the
road and initially trapped one of the occupants.
They
were extracted from the vehicle in a critical condition and
passed away at the scene.
Two other people were
seriously injured and have been transported to
hospital.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are under
way.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Of late, the news bulletins have been carrying alarming images of extreme flooding in parts of Asia, and extreme drought across Europe. Pakistan has 7,000 glaciers, the largest number in any country outside the polar regions. Those glaciers are melting, which is one reason (along with a particularly wet summer monsoon season) that one third of a country that 225 million people call home is now reportedly under water. In Pakistan, the weather impact has been amplified by the dire effects of rampant de-forestation. Elsewhere… Europe is going through what is reportedly its worst period of drought in half a millennium...More>>