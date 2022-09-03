UPDATE - Train Incident - Kapiti
Saturday, 3 September 2022, 12:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to confirm a person has died
after being struck by a passenger train in Kapiti this
morning.
Emergency services responded to the incident
near MacKay’s Crossing at Whareroa Road, Paekakariki just
before 10am.
Police would like to thank motorists and
commuters for their patience and
cooperation.
